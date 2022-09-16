TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 379,798 shares.The stock last traded at $44.26 and had previously closed at $43.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 197,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $32,561,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Stories

