TRAVA.FINANCE One Day Trading Volume Tops $150,569.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $326,851.96 and approximately $150,569.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 162.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 718,391,602 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
