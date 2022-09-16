TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as low as C$16.79. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 942,043 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

