TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPTD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.