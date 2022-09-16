Traders Buy Large Volume of Topgolf Callaway Brands Call Options (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 15,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,257 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 58,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,182. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Articles

