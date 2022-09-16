Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 165 ($1.99). 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.00).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £81.11 million and a P/E ratio of 668.00.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

