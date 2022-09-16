Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 55.8% in August

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Toto Stock Performance

TOTDY opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Toto has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

