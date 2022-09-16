TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TTE opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

