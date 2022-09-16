Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 120.6% in August

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 686.8 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
Toshiba stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.
Toshiba Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSBF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.