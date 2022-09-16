Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 120.6% in August

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 686.8 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Toshiba stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

