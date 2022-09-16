Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

