Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TD opened at C$88.01 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.81. The company has a market cap of C$159.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

