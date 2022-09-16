TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TORM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. TOR Minerals International has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

