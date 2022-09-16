TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TORM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. TOR Minerals International has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About TOR Minerals International
