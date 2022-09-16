Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 20,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,957,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 176,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

