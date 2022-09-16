TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in August

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TODGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

