Todd J. Stein Purchases 117,895 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 117,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $861,812.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,186.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 302,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 398.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 46.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spok during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 491.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

