Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 63.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $67,287.93 and $7.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

