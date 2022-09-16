Timothy W. Mulhern Sells 3,482 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFSL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,678. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TFS Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

