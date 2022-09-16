Tim Scholefield Purchases 1,100 Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £4,895 ($5,914.69).

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

