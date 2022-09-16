Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 6.5%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.08. 31,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 375,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 15.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tidewater by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

