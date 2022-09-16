ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Critical Review

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.39 $734.56 million $1.00 10.56 ThredUp $251.79 million 1.13 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -3.42

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.3% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vipshop and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.05% 15.09% 8.61% ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77%

Volatility & Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vipshop and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 5 1 0 2.17 ThredUp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $10.48, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 237.22%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats ThredUp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

