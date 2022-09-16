THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52.58 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. THORChain has a market cap of $561.85 million and $52.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

