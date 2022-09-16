Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 23.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 23.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 362,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 113,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$166.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Further Reading

