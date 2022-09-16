Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Graham Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GHC traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $533.77 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.70 and its 200 day moving average is $587.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Graham

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

