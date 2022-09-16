Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

TMO stock traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. 14,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.25 and its 200-day moving average is $558.74. The company has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

