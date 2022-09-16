The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 896.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

