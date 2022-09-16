The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHW traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,866. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

