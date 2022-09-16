The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

