The Income & Growth VCT plc (IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on November 7th

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON IGV opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £106.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.31. Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.96.

Insider Activity at Income & Growth VCT

In other news, insider Justin Ward acquired 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £1,176.10 ($1,421.10).

About Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

