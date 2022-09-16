The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.79.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $331.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.