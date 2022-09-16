The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $24.95 on Monday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.86.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $215,757.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock valued at $289,930,994. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,947,000 after buying an additional 2,610,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $10,430,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

