The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €38.20 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €38.20 ($38.98) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €24.32 ($24.82) on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a fifty-two week high of €56.24 ($57.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.