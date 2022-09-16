The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €241.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €241.00 ($245.92) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €187.10 ($190.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €188.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €186.21. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

