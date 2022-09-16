The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of The Coretec Group stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,172. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
