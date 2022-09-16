The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

