The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,634,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

