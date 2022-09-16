The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.