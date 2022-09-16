Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $164.52. 300,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,546. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

