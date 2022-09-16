Tenset Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00008536 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $312.78 million and $1.18 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,900,456 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

