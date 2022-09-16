Telsey Advisory Group Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $8.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RENT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 227.75%. Analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

