Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.52 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $15.65 or 0.00079287 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 528.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.16 or 0.19201489 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00839548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
