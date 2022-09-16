Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,904,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 592.8 days.

Telefónica Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TEFOF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.