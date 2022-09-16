TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

TGNA stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TEGNA by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,614 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,120 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in TEGNA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

