Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $343.80 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $270.27 and a 12 month high of $645.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.55.
About Tecan Group
