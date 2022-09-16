Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $343.80 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $270.27 and a 12 month high of $645.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.55.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

