TD Securities Lowers Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

