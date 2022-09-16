Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Up 1.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 11,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Specifically, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 121,391 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

