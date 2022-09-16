Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Isoray worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

ISR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,877. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Isoray Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

