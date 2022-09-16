Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $80.97. 5,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

