Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.08

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 14204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.