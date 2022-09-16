Taraxa (TARA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Taraxa (TARA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Taraxa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $194,805.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taraxa Profile

TARA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Taraxa is www.taraxa.io.

Taraxa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

