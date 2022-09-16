Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 338,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

